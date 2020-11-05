William "Bill" Hollenbeck
Willseyville, New York - William "Bill" Hollenbeck, 89, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Alice Hollenbeck; six children and their spouses, John and Karen Hollenbeck, William and Laura Hollenbeck, Wayne Cornwell, Terry Decker, James and Rachel Decker; son-in-law, Jeffrey Horton; 18 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Bill was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Anita Hollenbeck; sister, Sharon Cinquanti; his first wife, Joan Ann Hollenbeck; two daughters, Julie Ann Hollenbeck, Jacquelyn Horton; son, Timothy Cornwell. Private services will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 137 Main St., Candor, NY. Burial will follow in the Smith Valley Cemetery, Willseyville, NY. Condolences may be made to Bill's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
.