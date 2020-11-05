1/
William "Bill" Hollenbeck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Hollenbeck

Willseyville, New York - William "Bill" Hollenbeck, 89, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Alice Hollenbeck; six children and their spouses, John and Karen Hollenbeck, William and Laura Hollenbeck, Wayne Cornwell, Terry Decker, James and Rachel Decker; son-in-law, Jeffrey Horton; 18 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Bill was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Anita Hollenbeck; sister, Sharon Cinquanti; his first wife, Joan Ann Hollenbeck; two daughters, Julie Ann Hollenbeck, Jacquelyn Horton; son, Timothy Cornwell. Private services will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 137 Main St., Candor, NY. Burial will follow in the Smith Valley Cemetery, Willseyville, NY. Condolences may be made to Bill's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
137 Main Street
Candor, NY 13743
(607) 659-5507
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved