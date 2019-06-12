|
|
William J. Michaud
West Monroe - William J. Michaud, 71, of West Monroe passed away on Saturday.
Bill graduated from Newark Valley High School in 1966. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy as a Combat Medic from 1966 until 1972; he served with the First Marine Division in Danang during the Vietnam War. After his service, he worked for a number of years at the induction office, and from there he went to 550 Harrison Center in the Orthopedics Department for 31 years as a cast technician. Upon retirement, Bill filled his time with traveling, gardening, fishing, and spending time with his friends and family - especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are his partner, Margie Forderkonz, of West Monroe; his children, Rachel (Davie) Gloude, of Constantia; Taylor (Bill Davis) Michaud, of Central Square; his siblings, Clifford "Larry" (Diane) Michaud; David (Kit) Michaud; Michael (Lisa) Michaud; six grandchildren; and a large extended family.
Bill was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Michelle Smith.
Calling hours will be held at Traub Funeral Home, Central Square from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM on Saturday June 15, 2019. A service will be immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or a .
Published in Ithaca Journal on June 12, 2019