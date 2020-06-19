William James Gardner Jr.



Slaterville Springs - William James Gardner Jr., age 61, of Slaterville Springs NY, peacefully passed away at Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Syracuse, NY on Monday, June 15, 2020.



Bill was born July 13, 1958, in Coudersport, Pennsylvania to William James Gardner Sr. and Mary Evelyn Gardner (Dunn) of Ulysses, PA. At the age of one, Bill moved from Pennsylvania to New York. Bill graduated from Dryden High School in 1977. He married the love of his life, Susan Lynn Lippincott of Slaterville, NY on July 18, 1981. This union brought Michelle and Daniel into his life. In 1982 his son Matthew joined the family. In 1994, Bill, Susan, and Matthew moved to Idaho in search of better opportunity and to be closer to his parents and siblings. In 2014 Bill and Sue returned to New York.



Bill was always good for a laugh and enjoyed giving people a hard time. If he harassed you, you were part of the club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. Bill had many talents which included playing guitar and wood working, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren



passing on these talents.



Bill is survived by his father, William Gardner Sr. of Rigby ID; children, Michelle (Gordie) Nash of Candor, NY; Daniel (Jennifer) Dean of Groton, NY, Matthew (Laura) Gardner of Washburn, ND; 6 grandchildren, Christian Gardner, Johnny Nash, Sarah Dean, Aubrey Gardner, Lily Gardner, Taylor Gardner; his siblings, Debbie (Ken) Blanchard of Mill Creek, UT, Charlie (Becky Best) Gardner of Shelley, ID, Sherri (Mark) Caspers of Rigby, ID; and several nieces and nephews.



Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Susan Gardner; mother, Mary Gardner; and grandson, Mason Nash.



Family and friends are invited to a graveside service in honor of Bill Gardner at the Green Hill Cemetery, located at the end of Highland Dr, Dryden, NY starting at 10:30 on Monday, June 22, 2020. In celebration of his life please join us immediately following the service - details will be given at the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Flashing Feathers Bowhunters. C/O Steve Barber, 258 Jersey Hill Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850.









