William L. Dailey
William L. Dailey (84) of West Danby, NY died peacefully on May 19, 2020 holding his daughters' hands and in the presence and hearts of his son, son-in-law and grandchildren. He was predeceased by the love of his life, Charlotte, his wife of 47 years. He is survived by his daughter Kelley & son-in-law Richard Campbell; his son William and daughter-in-law Karren Myers; his grandchildren: Richard Campbell, III, William (Alice) Campbell, Katherine Myers and William Myers and several great grandchildren. He is survived by his very, special friend, Elaine Westmiller. He received an honorable discharge from the US Army in 1964 after actively serving in Germany from 1958 to 1960. He retired from Emerson Power Transmission after 40 years in 1996. In his golden years, he enjoyed meeting his many friends for coffee, mowing the lawn and spending time with family and Elaine. The family is having a private burial ceremony at Elmwood Cemetery in Caton, NY on Friday, May 22nd. A celebration of his life will take place on a later date at the First Baptist Church of West Danby. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be sent to the West Danby Fire Department at 47 Sylvan Lane, Spencer, NY 14883.
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 20 to May 21, 2020