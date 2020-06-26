William M. Hosford



Auburn - William M. Hosford, 64, of Auburn (Springport), passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at University Hospital in Syracuse.



William was born Dec. 31, 1955 in Auburn, a son of the late Morris D. and Shirley A. (Smith) Hosford.



Bill was employed with ALCO in Auburn for many years. He then worked for Welliver McGuire Inc. in Ithaca, and most recently was a painter for Wells College in Aurora. Bill enjoyed hunting and NASCAR, and loved spending time with his family.



He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Dorothy M. (Leonard) Hosford, a son, Cody M. of Auburn, three sisters, Donna Leonard (Albert) of Auburn, Brenda Lomascolo (Joe) of Auburn, and Melissa Adsitt (James) of Scipio, several aunts, nieces and nephews, and his very close friend, George Knapp (Sue).



At Bill's request, there will be no services or calling hours.









