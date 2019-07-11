|
William R. Spencer
Binghamton - William R. Spencer, 82, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Bill was born in Ithaca, NY to the late Francis and Margaret Spencer on May 5, 1937.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia, his children, Erin (Carolyn) Spencer, Melissa Spencer-Pearce, Christopher (Carolyn) Spencer, and W. Jay (Diana) Spencer.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Ann's Home, 1500 Portland Ave., Rochester, NY 14621, on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 12:00 PM.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 11, 2019