1/1
William West
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William West

Charlottesville, VA - William Everett West, 83, of Charlottesville, VA, passed away on November 2, 2020 in Ithaca, NY from complications due to stroke. A private service will be held at a time to be determined when it is safe again for family to gather.

Bill was born in Ithaca, NY to Hermie and Cecil West on June 21, 1937. He went to Ithaca High School and graduated in 1955. As a teenager Bill was very active in both the Boy Scouts and Empire Boys State where he was elected Chief Justice by hundreds of other young men from across New York. He then went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI).

Bill began his career working as an Aerospace Engineer for the Kearfott Corporation in New Jersey and then worked at Northrup in Massachusetts and Sperry Marine in Virginia. Bill was most proud of his work on gyros for spacecraft guidance systems which flew to the moon on the Surveyor Missions and also on the Viking Missions to Mars. He also worked on periscope systems for submarines and was awarded a patent for one of his designs. Bill was also a licensed PE, (Professional Engineer) in the State of Virginia and was often called as an expert witness in court. He was also an accomplished sailor and enjoyed building and flying model airplanes as well as restoring vintage automobiles.

Bill is survived by his two sons William West, Jr of Salem, MA and Robert West (Diane) of Lansing, NY, his sister Cecil (Gary) Thompson of Estacada, OR, grandchildren Robert, Brendan, Nathan, Rebecca, and Elizabeth, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Hermie and Cecil West.Memorial donations may be made to American Heart Association. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the caring staff

at Beechtree Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Ithaca, NY.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ithaca Cremation Service
110 S Geneva St
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 274-7544
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 9, 2020
Bill was my lifelong friend starting at fourth grade at Fall Creek grammar school. We grew up together and grew old together. We kept our friendship alive with frequent road trips to visit museums of planes, trains and automobiles. Without Bill’s mechanical skills, I never would have completed restoring a 1930 Model A Ford roadster. It took us four years. Bill was uncommonly bright and talented with a wonderful sense of humor. 73 years, my friend, I’m going to miss you very much.
Grey Perry
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved