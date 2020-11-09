Bill was my lifelong friend starting at fourth grade at Fall Creek grammar school. We grew up together and grew old together. We kept our friendship alive with frequent road trips to visit museums of planes, trains and automobiles. Without Bill’s mechanical skills, I never would have completed restoring a 1930 Model A Ford roadster. It took us four years. Bill was uncommonly bright and talented with a wonderful sense of humor. 73 years, my friend, I’m going to miss you very much.

Grey Perry

Friend