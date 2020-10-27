Willis (Bill) Hilker
Ithaca - "He restores my soul, comforts me, forever"
Willis (Bill) Hilker, 84, of Ithaca, NY died peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Bill was born on July 8, 1936, in Brooktondale, NY in his grandfather's home on Caroline Depot Rd., to Elmer Hilker and Hester (Schooley Hilker) Madewell. Bill served in the Naval Reserves; had a career filled with many different avenues allowing him to touch many lives; and made many treasured friendships. He loved to hunt, fish and travel but his passion was holding large parties for his family and friends. He earned a degree from Empire State College in 1990.
Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley Sutton Hilker; brother, Hank (Victoria) Hilker; sister, Sharon (Gary) Puchosic; brother, Edward Hilker; son, Bill (Sharon) Hilker; son, Jim (Liz) Hilker; daughter, Shirley (Zee) Durrani; 7 grandchildren, Shannon (Bernie) Alm, Eric (Rachel) Hilker, Adam (Danielle) Hilker, Drew (Sarah) Hilker, Emily (Jake) Ehrgott, Zachary (Brittni) Cowles and Nathaniel (Paula Valencia) Cowles; 22 great-grandchildren; and abundance of nieces and nephews who knew and loved him well.
A private celebration of life will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020. In place of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to Tompkins County Farm Bureau in the care of New York Farm Bureau at 159 Wolf Road, Suite 300, Albany, NY 12205 or call 518-436-8495. Perkins Funeral Home assisted the family. www.perkinsfh.com