Wilson E. Martin (Willie)
Caroline - Wilson E. Martin (Willie) 75, passed away on Sunday, April 5th at home. He was a husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He graduated from Ithaca High School in 1963. He retired in 2004 after working primarily with Dumac Forestry Service and Asplundh Tree Experts through NYSEG contracts. Willie was a lifelong member of Slaterville Springs Volunteer Fire Company. He could be found tinkering with all sorts of garage projects or most of the time working off of his tractor spending time in his woodlot, which he hunted, loved and took care of his whole life.
Willie is survived by his wife of 54 years, Anne (Moon) Martin; his daughter, Amy Martin Leonard; his son, Kelly Wilson Martin; granddaughters, Biranna Leonard, Kelsey Martin and Emily Lowe. He is also survived by his 7 sisters, Harriet & Raymond Ink, Donna & Leroy Crispell, Alice Jordan, the twins, Jean Hall and Joan Metler, Sybil Martin and Kim & Bill Case; his mother in law, Bessie Moon French & Charlie French; sisters in law, Christine Moon, Faye & Billy Dean and brother in law, Timothy P. Moon.
Willie was predeceased by his infant brother, Edson; father, Wilson F. Martin; mother, Stella Lyme Martin; father in law, Gerald P. Moon and several other brothers in law.
Due to current circumstances his Celebration of Life will be delayed until conditions permit. Arrangements are under the direction of Perkins Funeral Home in Dryden, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to a .
If you are lucky enough to have known Willie, you are lucky enough.
