Services
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilson Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilson E. (Willie) Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilson E. (Willie) Martin Obituary
Wilson E. Martin (Willie)

Caroline - Wilson E. Martin (Willie) 75, passed away on Sunday, April 5th at home. He was a husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He graduated from Ithaca High School in 1963. He retired in 2004 after working primarily with Dumac Forestry Service and Asplundh Tree Experts through NYSEG contracts. Willie was a lifelong member of Slaterville Springs Volunteer Fire Company. He could be found tinkering with all sorts of garage projects or most of the time working off of his tractor spending time in his woodlot, which he hunted, loved and took care of his whole life.

Willie is survived by his wife of 54 years, Anne (Moon) Martin; his daughter, Amy Martin Leonard; his son, Kelly Wilson Martin; granddaughters, Biranna Leonard, Kelsey Martin and Emily Lowe. He is also survived by his 7 sisters, Harriet & Raymond Ink, Donna & Leroy Crispell, Alice Jordan, the twins, Jean Hall and Joan Metler, Sybil Martin and Kim & Bill Case; his mother in law, Bessie Moon French & Charlie French; sisters in law, Christine Moon, Faye & Billy Dean and brother in law, Timothy P. Moon.

Willie was predeceased by his infant brother, Edson; father, Wilson F. Martin; mother, Stella Lyme Martin; father in law, Gerald P. Moon and several other brothers in law.

Due to current circumstances his Celebration of Life will be delayed until conditions permit. Arrangements are under the direction of Perkins Funeral Home in Dryden, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to a .

If you are lucky enough to have known Willie, you are lucky enough.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -