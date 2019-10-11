Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
For more information about
Yolanda Lucatelli
View Funeral Home Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Yolanda Lucatelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yolanda Lucatelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yolanda Lucatelli Obituary
Yolanda Lucatelli

Ithaca - Yolanda Lucatelli, 90, of Trumansburg Road, Ithaca, died October 8, 2019 at the Cayuga Medical Center. Born in Ithaca on April 16, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Luigia DiBiasio Carbone.

Yolanda loved cooking, watching old movies and listening to music. She also enjoyed gardening and feeding the neighboring children. In the summer time you could find her at their cottage on Cayuga Lake.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Giuliano Lucatelli (Sept. 20, 2000) and her brothers, Kenneth and Frank Carbone.

Survivors include her sons, Guilano (Sharron) Lucatelli and Tony Lucatelli; her daughters, Gina Lucatelli and Rita McEver; her eight grandchildren; also several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Immaculate Conception Church with Fr. Augustine Chumo officiating. Burial will follow at the Queen of Peace Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

Memorial donations in Yolanda's memory may be made to either SPCA of Tompkins County or St Jude's. Arrangements are under the direction of Bangs Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yolanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
Download Now