Yolanda Lucatelli
Ithaca - Yolanda Lucatelli, 90, of Trumansburg Road, Ithaca, died October 8, 2019 at the Cayuga Medical Center. Born in Ithaca on April 16, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Luigia DiBiasio Carbone.
Yolanda loved cooking, watching old movies and listening to music. She also enjoyed gardening and feeding the neighboring children. In the summer time you could find her at their cottage on Cayuga Lake.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Giuliano Lucatelli (Sept. 20, 2000) and her brothers, Kenneth and Frank Carbone.
Survivors include her sons, Guilano (Sharron) Lucatelli and Tony Lucatelli; her daughters, Gina Lucatelli and Rita McEver; her eight grandchildren; also several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Immaculate Conception Church with Fr. Augustine Chumo officiating. Burial will follow at the Queen of Peace Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
Memorial donations in Yolanda's memory may be made to either SPCA of Tompkins County or St Jude's. Arrangements are under the direction of Bangs Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019