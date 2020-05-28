Yolanda Lucia Mestler
Groton - Yolanda Lucia Mestler, 98, of Groton New York died May 27, 2020 at her home. Born December 2, 1921 in Trieste, Italy she was the daughter of the late Hugo and Maria Biasori Zappatori. Yolanda grew up on a farm in Italy assisting her parents until she was 17. She then became a nanny and caretaker to several families in Trieste and Milan. She later worked at a United States military commissary where she met Richard, the love of her life. They married on February 27, 1954 in Italy.
They then moved to Groton in 1957 where they built their own home. She raised her two children while working at Smith Corona and Groton Central Schools. She lovingly doted over her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was known for sharing her Italian delicacies with her many friends and neighbors.
Yolanda is survived by her loving husband of 66 years Richard H. Mestler. Also her children, John (Christine) Mestler of Westerly, Rhode Island and Evelyna Hall of Shelby Township, Michigan. Her grandchildren Carie (Tom) George of Cortland, NY, Danny, of Shelby Township, MI and Joe Hall, of Seattle WA, Andrew, of Cincinnati OH and Emma Mestler, of Chicago, IL as well as twin great grandsons Jackson and Cooper George. Besides her parents she was predeceased by a grandson Eric Mestler, her brother, Duillio Zappatori and sister, Josefina Moras.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the SPCA of Tompkins County (www.spcaonline.com) or mailed to: SPCA of Tompkins County, 1640 Hanshaw Rd, Ithaca NY 14850
The family extends an invitation to offer condolences on Saturday, May 30, from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m at the drive through visitation at Zirbel Funeral Home 115 Williams St., Groton.
In Light of the Corona Virus, this will provide the family comfort during a stressful time with a means to protect both family and friends with being able to remain within the safety requirements. People will remain in vehicles while paying respect to Yolanda and family.
Private graveside services will be held at the Groton Rural Cemetery.
Condolences may be made to her guestbook as well at zirbelfuneralhome.com
Groton - Yolanda Lucia Mestler, 98, of Groton New York died May 27, 2020 at her home. Born December 2, 1921 in Trieste, Italy she was the daughter of the late Hugo and Maria Biasori Zappatori. Yolanda grew up on a farm in Italy assisting her parents until she was 17. She then became a nanny and caretaker to several families in Trieste and Milan. She later worked at a United States military commissary where she met Richard, the love of her life. They married on February 27, 1954 in Italy.
They then moved to Groton in 1957 where they built their own home. She raised her two children while working at Smith Corona and Groton Central Schools. She lovingly doted over her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was known for sharing her Italian delicacies with her many friends and neighbors.
Yolanda is survived by her loving husband of 66 years Richard H. Mestler. Also her children, John (Christine) Mestler of Westerly, Rhode Island and Evelyna Hall of Shelby Township, Michigan. Her grandchildren Carie (Tom) George of Cortland, NY, Danny, of Shelby Township, MI and Joe Hall, of Seattle WA, Andrew, of Cincinnati OH and Emma Mestler, of Chicago, IL as well as twin great grandsons Jackson and Cooper George. Besides her parents she was predeceased by a grandson Eric Mestler, her brother, Duillio Zappatori and sister, Josefina Moras.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the SPCA of Tompkins County (www.spcaonline.com) or mailed to: SPCA of Tompkins County, 1640 Hanshaw Rd, Ithaca NY 14850
The family extends an invitation to offer condolences on Saturday, May 30, from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m at the drive through visitation at Zirbel Funeral Home 115 Williams St., Groton.
In Light of the Corona Virus, this will provide the family comfort during a stressful time with a means to protect both family and friends with being able to remain within the safety requirements. People will remain in vehicles while paying respect to Yolanda and family.
Private graveside services will be held at the Groton Rural Cemetery.
Condolences may be made to her guestbook as well at zirbelfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2020.