Yolanda Y. Schenck
Cortland - Mrs. Yolanda Yglesias Schenck, 88, formerly of Old Dryden Road, Cortland, NY, passed away November 11, 2020, at her eldest daughter's residence in Montgomery, Alabama after a year of declining health status. Mrs. Schenck was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on June 11, 1932, daughter of the late José and Pía Conchita Yglesias, respectively of Galicia, Spain and Mexico City, Mexico. Yolanda grew up and attended school in Shreveport, Louisiana with her two brothers, Jorge and Carlos. After graduating from C.E. Byrd High School in the Caddo Parish school district, one of her first jobs was working as a secretary at Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Inc. in Shreveport, where she typed and took dictation. After her marriage to Lynn David Schenck, Sr. on August 8, 1953, she lived in the southern US while her husband served in active duty in the US Air Force. After their three children were born, the family relocated to Lynn's hometown of Cortland, NY in 1972, where Yolanda cared for their children Cassandra Marie, Catherine Grace, and Lynn David II in their home.
Yolanda helped out as a volunteer for primary and secondary school activities, and when her children were older, she found employment at a catering company where she served breakfasts and lunches at the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. She later worked at Seneca Supply, Inc. in Ithaca, NY, where she learned and worked with accounting software for several years until her retirement and relocation to Alabama to live near her daughter and school-aged grandchildren.
Yolanda was a member of the Women of the Moose at Cortland Moose Lodge and enjoyed playing cards, bowling, and organizing family events. Mrs. Schenck is survived by her two daughters Cassandra Britton (58) of Montgomery, AL, and Catherine Schenck-Yglesias (52), a faculty member at the American University of Beirut in Lebanon, in addition to her sister-in-law, Thola Redfield of Homer; five grandchildren, Joseph, John and Christopher Britton, Daniel Schenck and Heaven Martínez, as well as 15 nieces and nephews largely in Upstate New York, with extended family in Mexico. Yolanda was predeceased by her husband Lynn, her in-laws Grace and Lawrence Schenck, as well as her father, mother, two brothers, and son Lynn David Schenck II.
