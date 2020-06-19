Yvonne C. Meinwald



Yvonne Chu Meinwald died at her home in New York City on April 11, 2020 after a short illness, attended throughout by her daughter Pamela. She is survived also by her other daughter Constance, her brothers C.K. Chu and Theodore Chu, and by nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Her marriage to Jerrold Meinwald ended in divorce.



Born to Wu-Ping and Ju-Tang Chu in Shanghai in 1929, she was given her Chinese name "Yun-Wen" by her grandfather and the English "Yvonne" by her father--artists and businessmen in her family had engaged for generations in productive interchange with the West. She attended McTyeire, a Southern Methodist girls' school in Shanghai. McTyeire was neither a typical missionary establishment nor a mere finishing school: its ambitious Western-style program was designed to send girls to elite colleges so as ultimately to produce perfect ladies equipped to serve as leaders for China. She attended Yenching University for a year, and then fled China with her family because of the Communist Revolution; she next transferred to Bryn Mawr College, graduating in 1952. She earned her PhD from the Cornell Department of Chemistry and continued there (ultimately as Senior Research Associate) for essentially her entire working life, with an impressive list of publications to show for it. At Cornell she formed sustaining relationships with fellow-chemists from the lab; with research advisors A.T. Blomquist, Jerrold Meinwald, and Harold Scheraga; and with other faculty members and their wives.



After her divorce, Yvonne divided her time between Ithaca and her parents in Hong Kong. Her mother moved to New York City in 1996, and Yvonne too acquired a Manhattan apartment, at first returning to Ithaca every year for the gardening season. In New York, she enjoyed hosting out-of-town friends and family, and was in regular contact with people from all parts of her life.



She always loved telling hilarious stories (starting with her childhood in China and her family history going back to her great-grandparents, and continuing through all stages of her life), and came to enjoy preparing delicious Chinese and Western food; these activities transmitted her dual cultures to her daughters. She was both intellectually brilliant and hard-working, with flashes of acute observation and humor, and a unique personal style.









