HOMER - Zachary Derek Dains, 33, passed away unexpectedly on May 23, 2019. Zachary was born on May 27, 1986, in Cortland, NY, the son of Harry R. and Phyllis Apgar Dains. He worked for Price Chopper for a number of years and enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family especially his rescue dog Willie Nelson.

Zachary is survived by his parents and siblings: Harry (Maura) Dains Jr., Rachell (John) Kopsa, Rita Dains (Meridith Kellogg), Rhonda Dains and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Services were private with Rev. Matthew Smith officiating with burial in Virgil Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Homer Fire Department. Perkins Funeral Home assisted the family.
Published in Ithaca Journal on June 26, 2019
