Zachary Stephen Babcock
Danby - Zachary Stephen Babcock, age 33 of Lieb Road, Danby, NY unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, July 21, 2019.
Born February, 22, 1986 in Ithaca, NY he was the son of Steven Babcock and Elizabeth DeNeef. Zack's deep compassion towards people and animals alike made him many friends. Zack taught us much about life and living. His death has created a massive void in the lives of all who knew him and he will be greatly missed by all.
In addition to his parents, Steven (Susan) Babcock of Willseyville, NY and Elizabeth (Douglas) Woodring of Mecklenburg, NY, Zack is survived by his brother, Dakotah Babcock of Mecklenburg, NY; sister, Shawna (Tom) Sheehy and their son, Kian of Candor, NY; paternal grandmother, Beverly Babcock of Dryden, NY; step brothers and sisters, Jamie, Joel, Kenny and Kayla Woodring; step grandparents, Phil and Shirley Harders of Candor, NY and Anne Woodring of Ithaca, NY; beloved partner, Robyn Rikoon; his Zen Center Family; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and treasured friends. In addition he was predeceased by grandparents, Walt and Lois DeNeef; Richard Babcock and Leon Woodring.
Family and friends are invited to call from 2-4pm, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 followed by a brief service at 4pm at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ithaca Zen Center, 56 Lieb Road, Spencer, NY 14883. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 22, 2019