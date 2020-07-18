Zachary Stephen Babcock



IN LOVING REMEMBRANCE - Zachary Stephen Babcock 02/22/86 - 07/21/19



To our son, brother, fiancé, confidant, friend, Eagle Scout recipient, graduate of Ithaca HS, TC3 Business School, TC3 EMT program, graduate of NYS Fire Academy, debater of all things esoteric, caregiver to those in need, purveyor of patience and care of injured animals, relentless pursuer of skills and experiences, grappler for higher consciousness, we thank you.



You power us forward remembering your thoughtfulness, fairness, and resiliency in the toughest of times.



With your most forgiving heart, which we aspire to emulate, you left us with a wealth of knowledge, a drive to pay forward your understanding, kindness, respect, acceptance and reverence of all life. You left us striving for a clearer view of who we are, and our purpose here. Often referred to as an "old soul" since childhood, you are remembered for your humble and honest nature and for always striving to "do the right thing".



We are left with your words of wisdom "Live simply and be yourself".



We love you more than words, and we thank you for your contribution to making this world a gentler place.









