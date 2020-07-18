1/1
Zachary Stephen Babcock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zachary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zachary Stephen Babcock

IN LOVING REMEMBRANCE - Zachary Stephen Babcock 02/22/86 - 07/21/19

To our son, brother, fiancé, confidant, friend, Eagle Scout recipient, graduate of Ithaca HS, TC3 Business School, TC3 EMT program, graduate of NYS Fire Academy, debater of all things esoteric, caregiver to those in need, purveyor of patience and care of injured animals, relentless pursuer of skills and experiences, grappler for higher consciousness, we thank you.

You power us forward remembering your thoughtfulness, fairness, and resiliency in the toughest of times.

With your most forgiving heart, which we aspire to emulate, you left us with a wealth of knowledge, a drive to pay forward your understanding, kindness, respect, acceptance and reverence of all life. You left us striving for a clearer view of who we are, and our purpose here. Often referred to as an "old soul" since childhood, you are remembered for your humble and honest nature and for always striving to "do the right thing".

We are left with your words of wisdom "Live simply and be yourself".

We love you more than words, and we thank you for your contribution to making this world a gentler place.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jul. 18 to Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved