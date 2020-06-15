Zana M. Kane
Zana M. Kane

Cortland - Zana M. Kane, 93, of Cortland, formerly of Groton, passed away on June 14, 2020 at St. Camillus Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on April 5, 1927 in Sidney, NY a daughter of the late Norris and Mildred Youngs Olmsted.

Zana was an English and Spanish Teacher in the Cortland School District. She was a member of St. Margaret's Church, Homer, NY and former member and choir director at St. Anthony's in Groton, NY.

Zana is survived by two sons, James (Brenda) Kane and Kevin (April Davis) Kane, two daughters, Patricia (Thomas) Kane-Popp and Constance (John) Stahl, four grandchildren, Joshua Popp, Zachary Popp, Damon Kane, and Elizabeth Stahl, as well as three nieces, Nancy Young, Marsha Fulton, and Shelly Wangler.

Zana is predeceased by her husband Donald and her sister Erma Schaeffer.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at noon at St. Margaret's Church, 14 Copeland Ave., Homer, NY. Private burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. You can watch the funeral on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/wrightbeardfuneralhomeinc

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
