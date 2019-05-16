Home

Aaron Kelly


1978 - 2019
Aaron Kelly Obituary
Aaron Michael Kelly, 41, died May 4, 2019, at St. Frances Hospital in Wichita. Aaron was born on Feb. 13, 1978, in Lubbock, Texas, to Steve and Patricia Kelly. He was the oldest of three sons.

As a father, Aaron often remarked that his son, Braedan, was his greatest accomplishment in life and he enjoyed time spent with Braedan riding four wheelers and fishing at Grandpa Steve's pond.

In addition to loving all types of music, Aaron also played the guitar and drums. In 2016, Aaron completed his master's degree in Health Care Leadership – an accomplishment in which he had great pride.

Survivors include his parents, Steven and Patricia Kelly; his son, Braedan Kelly; brother and sister-in-law, Brian and Sarah Kelly; brother and sister-in-law, Chris and Mandy Kelly; grandmothers, Annie Terry and Anna V. Kelly; four nephews; one niece; and many extended family members.

Services for Aaron will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (May 17, 2019) at Grace Community Church in Newton, under the direction of Petersen Funeral Home in Newton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Valley Hope in Moundridge.
Published in The Kansan on May 16, 2019
