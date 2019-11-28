Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adelheid Anna Louise "Heidi" Ensz. View Sign Service Information Lamb Funeral Home 120 S Main St Whitewater , KS 67154 (316)-799-2000 Memorial service 10:30 AM Emmaus Mennonite Church 9070 NW Meadowlark Road Whitewater , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WHITEWATER - Adelheid Anna Louise "Heidi" Ensz, 89, passed away Friday (Nov. 22, 2019).







Heidi's life began on June 14, 1930, in Elbing, West Prussia, the daughter of Benno and Amalie (Fast) Friesen. She came to the United States as a refugee in 1947, and finished high school in Whitewater in 1950. She graduated from Bethel Deaconess Nursing School in Newton as a registered nurse and married Roland Ensz on September 5, 1954, in Newton, Kansas.







She was a member of the Bethel College Mennonite Church, loved reading, visiting the elderly and taking food to neighbors. Her heart was for people in need and volunteered at the homeless shelter. She had a love for music, gardening and especially her flower garden.







Her loving family includes her sons and their wives, Quentin and Debbie Ensz of Potwin, Kansas and Daniel and Kathy Ensz of Mt. Hope, Kansas; seven grandchildren, Brian (Rebecca) Ensz, Alison (Andrew) Sagmoe, Audrey Ensz, Todd Ensz, Kevin Ensz, Collin Ensz and Sara Ensz; three great-grandchildren, Ellie Ensz, James Ensz and Natalie Sagmoe.







She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roland in 2014; a brother, Manfred Friesen and a sister, Irma Igney. Heidi passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, having reached the age of 89 years old.







Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7, at 10:30 am, at Emmaus Mennonite Church, 9070 NW Meadowlark Road, Whitewater, Kansas, with Pastor Tim Mace officiating. Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the Mennonite Central Committee, 121 30th Avenue, Newton, Kansas 67114, or in care of Lamb Funeral Home, PO Box 358, Whitewater, Kansas 67154. Please sign her online guest book and leave a memory of Heidi at



