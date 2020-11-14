Adolf B. Guhr, 93, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday (November 12, 2020) at the Schowalter Villa in Hesston, KS.
He was born on August 1, 1927 in Marion County, Kansas, the son of Birkholz and Eva Goertz Guhr. They lived Southeast of Tabor Church until 1941 when the family moved to rural Potwin, Kansas.
On December 27, 1951 he married Elda Lina Roupp at the Pennsylvania Mennonite Church in Zimmerdale, Kansas.
After several years of marriage, they made their home East of Newton where they lived for 56 years. Elda died on April 24, 2018.
Survivors include his children Gerri (Dallas) Klaassen of Newton, Jolene (Doug) Yoder of Haven, Lonnie (Lorna) Guhr of Newton; Lori (Ruckman) Nilsen of Wichita; sister Edna Stucky of Newton; 15 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.
Adolf is preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers John, Dan, Sam, Arnold, Otto and Milton; and sisters Lydia Guhr and Rose Flaming.
Graveside services and interment will be held at 3:00 P.M., Sunday (November 15, 2020) at the Eastlawn Cemetery near Zimmerdale, Kansas.
The casket will be open at the cemetery prior to the services.
A memorial has been established with Berean Academy, contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, Ks. 67114.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, KS.