Albert Allen Schmidt, 78, died on May 2, 2019, at Schowalter Villa in Hesston.
Allen was born on March 5, 1941, in Medford, Oklahoma, to Albert and Verna (Fleming) Schmidt.
Allen married Shirley Plenert on Aug. 15, 1969, in Hillsboro. They were married for 38 years until her death in 2008.
Allen was a genuinely kind person who faithfully attended church and spoke with all. Allen worked for Heartland Bedding Manufacturing. He was a longtime member of the First Mennonite Church of Newton.
Allen is survived by his brother, Ernest Schmidt; nieces, Cindy Miller and Kimberly Moon; sister-in-law, Betty Schmidt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; parents, Albert and Verna; son, Jim Schmidt; and brothers, Harold and Wesley Schmidt.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday (May 11, 2019) at Schowalter Villa in Hesston. There will not be a public visitation or viewing.
A memorial has been established for Schowalter Villa. Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on May 9, 2019