Home

POWERED BY

Services
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Schowalter Villa
Hesston, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Allen Schmidt


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Albert Allen Schmidt Obituary
Albert Allen Schmidt, 78, died on May 2, 2019, at Schowalter Villa in Hesston.

Allen was born on March 5, 1941, in Medford, Oklahoma, to Albert and Verna (Fleming) Schmidt.

Allen married Shirley Plenert on Aug. 15, 1969, in Hillsboro. They were married for 38 years until her death in 2008.

Allen was a genuinely kind person who faithfully attended church and spoke with all. Allen worked for Heartland Bedding Manufacturing. He was a longtime member of the First Mennonite Church of Newton.

Allen is survived by his brother, Ernest Schmidt; nieces, Cindy Miller and Kimberly Moon; sister-in-law, Betty Schmidt; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; parents, Albert and Verna; son, Jim Schmidt; and brothers, Harold and Wesley Schmidt.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday (May 11, 2019) at Schowalter Villa in Hesston. There will not be a public visitation or viewing.

A memorial has been established for Schowalter Villa. Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now