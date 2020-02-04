Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Mackey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Albert Wayne Mackey, 94, left this earthly life on Friday (Jan. 31, 2020) and joined Our Heavenly Father.



Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Edith (Allen) Mackey; three sisters, Barbara Crackel, Mary Showalter and Shirley Mackey; and one son, Walter Mackey.



Albert was born on Dec. 5, 1925, weighing 2 lbs. His mother often told the story about laying him in a shoebox and placing it on the open door of the oven to keep him warm.



As he grew, he did many jobs, including cowboying and working in an oil field.



At 18, Albert joined the Army and drove a jeep for a General in Germany. He received an award for safe driving.



After the war, Albert worked for the Santa Fe Railroad and married Norma Jean Hanes and they were married for 16 years. Together, they had three children, Don, Roy and Deanna Mackey.



On April 8, 1966, he married Margaret Amelia (Wynn Hurd). He gained three more children, Peggy, Walter and Gary, whom he later adopted.



Albert is survived by his wife of 54 years, Margaret Mackey; two brothers, Ken Mackey and Lee Mackey; one sister, Carol Ropfogel; five children: Donald Mackey (Glenda), Roy Mackey (Mary), Deanna Busenitz, Peggy Carlson (Marcus) and Gary Mackey; 19 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.



Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2020) at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1515 N. Anderson in Newton. Viewing will be at 9:30 a.m. Graveside service will follow the funeral in Hesston and lunch will be served after the graveside service, around noon. Albert Wayne Mackey, 94, left this earthly life on Friday (Jan. 31, 2020) and joined Our Heavenly Father.Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Edith (Allen) Mackey; three sisters, Barbara Crackel, Mary Showalter and Shirley Mackey; and one son, Walter Mackey.Albert was born on Dec. 5, 1925, weighing 2 lbs. His mother often told the story about laying him in a shoebox and placing it on the open door of the oven to keep him warm.As he grew, he did many jobs, including cowboying and working in an oil field.At 18, Albert joined the Army and drove a jeep for a General in Germany. He received an award for safe driving.After the war, Albert worked for the Santa Fe Railroad and married Norma Jean Hanes and they were married for 16 years. Together, they had three children, Don, Roy and Deanna Mackey.On April 8, 1966, he married Margaret Amelia (Wynn Hurd). He gained three more children, Peggy, Walter and Gary, whom he later adopted.Albert is survived by his wife of 54 years, Margaret Mackey; two brothers, Ken Mackey and Lee Mackey; one sister, Carol Ropfogel; five children: Donald Mackey (Glenda), Roy Mackey (Mary), Deanna Busenitz, Peggy Carlson (Marcus) and Gary Mackey; 19 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2020) at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1515 N. Anderson in Newton. Viewing will be at 9:30 a.m. Graveside service will follow the funeral in Hesston and lunch will be served after the graveside service, around noon. Published in The Kansan on Feb. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kansan Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close