Goessel - Alda Mae Hiebert, 84, died May 1, 2020 at Bethesda home in Goessel. She was born February 11, 1936 in Goessel to Philip and Alice (Reimer) Goertzen. She married Tom Hiebert August 23, 2003 at First Mennonite Church in Hillsboro. Survivors include: husband, Tom Hiebert of Goessel; son, Ronald Ediger of Goessel; brother, Lee (Phyllis) Goertzen of North Newton; sister, Frances Wistron of Stayton, Oregon; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Goertzen of Salina; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded by: husband, Waldo Ediger in 2001; brother, Bob Goertzen. Private graveside service due to COVID-19 will be held at Alexanderwohl cemetery rural Goessel. A public Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorials to Bethesda Home in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on May 5, 2020