Alice C. Considine, 85, left her Earthly home to be with Jesus on Monday (June 17, 2019) at Halstead Health and Rehabilitation. She fought the good fight and finished the race.



She was born April 26, 1934, in Kiowa, to Sanford and Zephalena (Davis)



She was Halstead City Clerk from 1978 until her retirement, April 26, 1996.



She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Halstead, Club Amicarum and was a 1952 graduate of Halstead High School.



On April 5, 1953, she married Robert Hanna; she later married William Considine on Nov. 3, 1979, in Wichita. He died June 20, 2000.



She is survived by sons: Mark Hanna of Newton and Guy Hanna of Mt. Hope; daughter, Cindy (James) Gatz of Preston; brother, Frank (Gwen) Smith of Plano, Texas; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kelsey Hanna; brothers; Edwin and Wilbur Smith; and step-grandson, Dustin Freeman.



Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday (June 20, 2019) at Kaufman Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be 5 p.m. Friday (June 21, 2019), also at Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead, with Rev. Tony D'Olio officiating. Burial will follow at Halstead Cemetery.



Memorials may be given to Halstead Bible Fellowship or Kaufman Funeral Home.



