Service Information Tabor Mennonite Church 891 N Chisholm Trl Newton, KS 67114 Visitation 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM Tabor Mennonite Church Celebration of Life 10:30 AM Tabor Mennonite Church

Alice Ruby Goerzen Funk died Wednesday (July 17, 2019) at Bethesda Home in Goessel. She was born April 20, 1927, to Jake and Sarah Goerzen. She enjoyed growing up on a farm near Goessel with her three brothers, helping her mother can vegetables and fruit and riding with her father by horse and wagon to take wheat to town. She graduated from Goessel High School in 1946.



Alice was baptized at Tabor Mennonite Church, rural Newton, and was a faithful member all her life. At Tabor church she sang in the choir, taught children's Sunday school and was active in Willing Helpers, now Tabor Mennonite Women. She was employed as the church custodian for 25 years. She knew many hymns by heart.



Alice married LeRoy Funk on March 16, 1948, at Tabor Mennonite Church. They raised a family of six children on a farm south of Goessel. She tended a garden with her children, canning vegetables, freezing corn and picking strawberries. She enjoyed sewing, including matching dresses for her daughters. She enjoyed watching birds, growing flowers, traveling to visit her children when they lived far away and attending music and other activities of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



In retirement, Alice and LeRoy enjoyed trips to Branson, Missouri. She babysat her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and neighbor children. Hand quilting became a beloved activity and prayer time. She quilted several hundred quilts and made lasting friendships with her many customers. She was especially proud of the quilts donated to the Kansas Mennonite Relief Sale that included her handiwork.



In 2013, LeRoy and Alice moved to a duplex in Goessel, where they enjoyed being closer to lifelong friends. LeRoy moved to Bethesda Home in 2017. Alice suffered a stroke on June 29, 2019, and moved to Bethesda Home in Goessel on July 8. In her last days she sang hymns, expressed her love for family and friends and declared her longing for heaven.



She is survived by her husband, LeRoy; her six children: Sharon (Duane) Adrian of Goessel, Barb (Keith) Banman of rural Canton, Denise (Elton) Nickel of Goessel, Darwin (Kimberly) Funk of rural Canton, Gayle Funk (Brian Voth) of rural Newton and Wendy (Paul) Schrag of Newton; 17 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Thelma Goerzen; and many nieces and nephews who were very dear to her.



She was preceded in death by three brothers, Alvin (Martha), Milton (Alice) and Willis Goerzen.



A celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday (July 26, 2019) at Tabor Mennonite Church, with visitation from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday (July 25, 2019) at the church.



