Alice M. Regehr, 87, went home to heaven on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from Ascension Via Christi, St. Francis in Wichita. She was born to Erich and Frieda Penner on June 26, 1933, at Bethel Hospital in Newton, KS. On November 22, 1956, she married Ted Regehr in Whitewater, KS.



Alice graduated from Berean Academy in 1956. She spent her career being "Mom" to her six children, as well as caring for many local children through her home daycare business. She often commented that raising children was "the best job in the world!". Upon her retirement, she worked as a receptionist for Broadway Colonial Funeral Home until age 85. She truly enjoyed the titles of Mother, Grandmother, and Friend to many.



Alice attended Newton Bible Church for more than 50 years and served in the church nursery, Sunday school, and on various social committees. She enjoyed visiting the homebound and lending a smile and a hand to anyone in need.



Alice is survived by her children: Vincent of Newton, Marilee (Chris) Marter of Monument, CO, Madella (Derek) Harrison of Wichita, Verlyn of Denver, CO, Darwin (Gretchen) of Alexandria, VA, and Marjean (Steve) Kindall of Grand Junction, CO; brothers Irvin (Marty) Penner, Marlin (Jan) Penner, and twin sister Gladys (Bernie) Regier, all of Wichita; sister-in-law Evelyn Penner of Whitewater; grandchildren Eric, Danica, Stephen, Isabel, Olivia, Ava, Lia, Annabelle and Ella, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Walter Penner.



A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, at Newton Bible Church in Newton, KS. Social distancing protocol will be followed. Please wear a mask for entry.



The family wishes to thank Newton Presbyterian Manor for the wonderful care given during the last few months of Mom's life. Memorials are suggested to Newton Bible Church for the Nursery Fund (in care of Petersen Funeral Home).

