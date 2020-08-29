1/
Alice Marie TenEyck
1926 - 2020
Alice Marie TenEyck, 94, died Thursday (August 27, 2020) in Newton.

She was born July 23, 1926 in Newton to Andrew and Emma Schlagowsky. The eldest of their four daughters, she attended Candy School in rural Harvey County and graduated from Newton High School. After graduation, she went to work for Kansas State Bank & Trust. She married George Robert TenEyck on September 19, 1956 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Newton. He preceded her in death August 26, 2003. After raising their children, she went back to work at the St. John National Bank, St. John, Kansas and worked there until her retirement.

She was a longtime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. In addition to spending time with her family, she enjoyed attending daily Mass, her cat Trinket, shopping and caring for her home especially mowing the lawn.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Rita Schlagowsky, Erna (Melvin) O'Keefe and Doris (Lester) Frazey.

Survivors include a son Robert and wife Martie of Newton; a daughter Barbara and husband Kevin of Mattoon, IL; four step grandchildren; one step great-grandchild; and special friends Becky and Indy Winfield of Newton.

The casket will be open between 1:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M. on Monday (August 31st) at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home.

The Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 7:00 P.M., Monday (August 31st) at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday (September 1st) at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Newton with Father Nicholas Voelker officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials in lieu of flowers suggested to St. Mary's Catholic Church or the Caring Hands Humane Society. Memorials may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.

Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.

Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, Ks.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kansan on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Viewing
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
AUG
31
Rosary
07:00 PM
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
SEP
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
SEP
1
Interment
St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
Memories & Condolences

August 28, 2020
Comfort Planter
