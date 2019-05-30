Home

Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Newton Christian Church
Allen Hayes Obituary
Allen Hayes, 64, left this earthly life Sunday (May 26, 2019) at Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita. He was born Feb. 25, 1955, in Eureka, to Forest and Doris (Lewis) Hayes. On March 31, 1984, he married Vickie Thomas in Wichita; she survives of the home.

Allen was an active member of the Newton Christian Church, where he served as head usher.

Allen graduated high school from Thornton Colorado High School. He worked at Boeing in Wichita as a tool crib attendant for several years. Following his time at Boeing, he worked at several area school districts as a custodian, including Sedgwick, Newton and Valley Center.

He enjoyed being outdoors working in his garden and tending flowers. He also enjoyed bowling, coaching softball and serving others.

Allen is survived by his wife; daughters, Nicole (Brett) Loeffler of Sedgwick and Becky (Jerry) Stow of Lafayette, Colorado; and four grandchildren: Matthew Stow, Isaac Stow, Emily Loeffler and Kylee Loeffler.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tom; and sister, Carolyn. He is also preceded in death by an infant brother.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday (May 31, 2019) at Newton Christian Church, with Pastor Justin Braker and Pastor Steve Friesen presiding. Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday (May 30, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Burial will be in the Brainerd Cemetery, rural Butler County.

Memorials are suggested to Victory in the Valley in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on May 30, 2019
