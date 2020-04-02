Service Information Jost Funeral Home 401 S Washington St Hillsboro , KS 67063 (620)-947-3622 Send Flowers Obituary





Hillsboro – Allen W. Pankratz, 94, died March 31, 2020 at Hillsboro Community Hospital in Hillsboro.He was born December 14, 1925 in rural Marion to Sam and Helena (Wall) Pankratz. He married Dorothy Funk May 27, 1952 at Ebenfeld Church rural Hillsboro.Survivors include: daughters, Barbara (Lonnie) Thiessen of Wichita, Krista (Max) Heinrichs of Hillsboro; son, Jerel Pankratz of Garnett, KS; brother, Roger (Donna) Pankratz of Chattanooga, TN; special friend, Irma Koop; 7 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.Predeceased include: wife, Dorothy Pankratz in 2009; grandson, Cody Pankratz in 2017; brothers, Harrison Pankratz, Elmer Pankratz; sister, Luella Pankratz.Due to COVID-19 family will have a Celebration of Life service when it is safe for the community to gather. Memorials to Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com Published in The Kansan on Apr. 2, 2020

