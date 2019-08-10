|
Alvin Koehn, 93, died Thursday (Aug. 8, 2019) at Moundridge Manor in Moundridge. He was born Aug. 8, 1926, in Isabella, Oklahoma, to Henry B. and Edith (Smith) Koehn.
On Aug. 15, 1948, he married Mildred Koehn; she preceded him in death on April 1, 2005. He later married Marcella Koehn on Nov. 2, 2007; she survives of the home.
Alvin worked as a farmer, carpenter, print bindery worker, minister and missionary during his working years. He took an active interest in the churches where he was privileged to minister.
He is survived by his wife, Marcella Koehn of the home; three sons, Lowell and Lavonne Koehn, Carlos and Rose Koehn, and Dale and Joyce Koehn; one daughter, Myra and Wendell Jantz; brothers, Daniel and his wife Dorothy Koehn, and Walter Schmidt; one sister, Susie and her husband Benjamin Parra; and Marcella's family, including three daughters, Karen and Merlin Unruh, Kimberly and Roland Koehn, and Kathy Koehn; and one son, Keith and Sharon Koehn. Alvin is also survived by 24 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren.
Alvin is preceded in death by his parents; first wife; one grandson; one great-grandson; five sisters; and nine brothers.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday (Aug. 12, 2019) at Eden Mennonite Church in Burns. Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 11, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Burial will be in the Eden Church Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Moundridge Manor in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Aug. 10, 2019