Alvin W. Rodgers 89, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his rural Newton residence. He was born January 14, 1931 in Newton, Kansas to Leonard and Lillian (Patrick) Rodgers.



Alvin attended Newton Church of the Brethren as he was growing up and worked in the maintenance department at the former Bethel Hospital in Newton.



He served his country in the United States Navy and was a life member of the American Legion in Newton.

Alvin was a man who enjoyed working. He could often be found doing various projects around the farm. He also planted wheat, alfalfa and cared for many farm animals and pets through the years.



He is survived by his two sisters Neva Riley and Doris Bazil both of Newton. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Alvin is preceded in death by his parents and 5 brothers: Lee, Marvin, Charles, Harold and Henry Rodgers.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday July 31, 2020 at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Brad Riley presiding. Private family interment will be in Eastlawn Cemetery Zimmerdale, Kansas.



Memorials are suggested to Caring Hands Humane Society or Newton Church of the Brethren in care of Petersen Funeral Home.

