Amelia Carol (Hernandez) Arellano, 83, died on Sunday (Aug. 18, 2019) at Asbury Park. She was born March 13, 1936, in Wichita to her parents, Guadalupe Oliva Hernandez and Carolina (Juarez) Hernandez. She graduated from St. Mary's Cathedral High School in 1954.
In 1955, Amelia met the love of her life - soon to be her future husband - Jesse Arellano at a basketball tournament; the two married on Dec. 22, 1957, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Newton. Married for 62 years, they raised their family in Newton.
Amelia is survived by her husband and seven children: Michael Arellano of Newton, Teresa (late husband, Steven) Belgard of Newton, James (Stacy) Arellano of Newton, Debra (Carl) Burch of Newton, Richard (Lori) Arellano of Newton, Steven (Angie) Arellano of Asheville, North Carolina, and Stephanie (Chris) Snyder of Newton. An amazing grandparent, she loved her 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Amelia is preceded in death by her parents, Guadalupe and Carolina. She will be joining, in heaven, her son-in-law, Steven Belgard; grandson, Brian Scott Arellano; and great-grandson, Evan Scott Lewis.
Amelia will be most remembered by her family and friends for her nurturing love for everyone and her contagious laugh. She was an amazing mother, not only to her own children, but to extended family, ball players and neighborhood kids. If you walked into her home, she cared for you; she fed you, she talked with you and she valued you.
She was an active member of the church and well-known for her homemade Mexican cooking. Amelia loved watching sports; she was a faithful KU basketball fan - she never missed a game. She enjoyed her last living years at Asbury Park thriving: she made friends, exercised and baked cookies. Her Saturday morning routine included playing Bingo - a game she always seemed to win. The nursing staff treated Amelia with great care and all of them became daughters and sons to her. The family truly appreciates the love and attention she was given and the same warmth that is given to her husband, Jesse.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Brian Arellano Memorial Scholarship, Caring Hands Humane Society and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, c/o Broadway Colonial Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday (Aug. 23, 2019) at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Newton. Visitation will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 22, 2019), with Rosary to follow at 7 p.m., both at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Newton.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Aug. 20, 2019