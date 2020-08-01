1/
Amiee Renee Baker
1984 - 2020
Sedgwick- Amiee Renee Baker, 36, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at rural Newton.

She was born January 20, 1984 at Hutchinson to Kenneth A. and Diana L. (Alexander) Baker.

She was a Sedgwick area resident for 30 years and worked as a cashier for Wal-Mart.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Walker, sons, Grant Baker and Kenneth Walker; daughters, Angel Baker and Rhiannon Walker; and mother, Diana Baker, all of Sedgwick; brothers, James Baker and Shane Starlin, Wichita; sisters, Amanda (Jason) Walmsley, Assaria; and Teresa (Justin) Camfield, Sedgwick.

Viewing will be from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020. Visitation will be from 6:30-8:00 pm both at Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.

Graveside service will be 10:00 am Tuesday, August 4, at Laurel Cemetery, Haven.

Published in The Kansan on Aug. 1, 2020.
1 entry
July 31, 2020
Stephanie McClellan (Kearns)
Friend
