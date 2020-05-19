|
|
Andrea Sue Arnold, 66, of Newton, died Friday (May 15, 2020).
She was born June 26, 1953, in Emporia, the youngest child of Edward and Doris Arnold.
Sue is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Belva.
Survivors include her sister, Linda (Don) Roswurm, of Derby;
niece, Kari (Shane) Schott, great nieces, Lexi and Joci, of Derby;
nephew, Robert (Karen) Roswurm, great nephew, Bradley and great niece Bella, of Wichita.
Sue is a member of The First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Newton. She was very involved with the Crop Walk, VBS, Wednesday Night Live, and Junior Youth Fellowship. Sue and Belva could always be found together, giving to the church, in one form or another.
The impact they had on so many lives will be felt for generations. Sue and Belva were inseparable and that continued until their deaths just a month apart. Belva couldn't bear the beauty of heaven without her sister.
She was a graduate of Laverne High School, Laverne, Oklahoma in 1971.
She was employed as a Certified Medication Aide with Kansas Christian
Home. While working her true desire was to spend time with her family and friends.
There will be no visitation. A graveside burial will be at Leon Cemetery, Leon, Kansas.
Memorials may be sent to First Christian Church (Junior Youth Fellowship)
in care of Petersen's Funeral Home, 215 N. Main, Newton, Kansas 67114. For more information visit
www.petersensfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kansan on May 19, 2020