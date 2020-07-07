NEWTON:
Angelo Carrion, 79, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Friday (July 3, 2020) at the Kansas Christian Home in Newton.
He was born on June 27, 1941 in Newton, Kansas, the son of Ramiro and Elaria Arellano Carrion. Angelo was raised in Newton, graduating from Newton High School.
He later moved to Arizona, returning to Newton where he married Victoria Sifuentez on May 2, 1994.
Angelo went to work in the upholstery area of Cessna Aircraft in Wichita. He and Victoria operated the Tuck And Roll Upholstery Shop in Newton. After retiring, he worked as a cashier at WalMart and as a bus driver for the Newton School District.
He was a longtime member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Newton.
Survivors include his wife Victoria of the home in Newton; his children David Carrion, Debbie (Daniel) Gallardo, and Vickie Carrion all of Wichita; eight grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; two brothers Rueben Carrion of California and Louis Carrion of Newton; sister Beatrice Moreno of Chicago, Ill.; and Victoria's children, Michelle Cabezuela of Texas, Andrea Camacho and Joe Zubiate, Jr. both of Newton.
Angelo is preceded in death by his parents; brother Lorenzo; and sister Anita Gaucin.
Private family inurnment will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Newton.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, Ks.