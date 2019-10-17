Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Payne. View Sign Service Information Ryan Mortuary & Crematory Inc 137 North Eighth Street Salina , KS 67401 (785)-825-4242 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Ryan Mortuary & Crematory Inc 137 North Eighth Street Salina , KS 67401 View Map Viewing 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Ryan Mortuary & Crematory Inc 137 North Eighth Street Salina , KS 67401 View Map Funeral 10:30 AM Ryan Mortuary & Crematory Inc 137 North Eighth Street Salina , KS 67401 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Anita Joy Payne, 87, a longtime resident of Salina, died peacefully in her sleep and entered Heaven's Gate on Sunday (Oct. 13, 2019). She was born Sept. 1, 1932, to the late Jacob and Bea Bauer from Arnold.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Harold T. Payne of 43 years.



She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved us all unconditionally. Anita has been a CNA, Activity Director and an Insurance Agent in her past careers. She loved good food (especially Cheetos puffs and chocolate), socializing, good movies and had a smile that would light up the room that will be missed so very much.



Anita is survived by her five children: Martie L. George and grandson, Eric M. Manley; Michael L. (Mona) Quenzer and granddaughters, Taryn M. Quenzer and Brooke E. Angelo; Perry W. Quenzer and granddaughters, Cassy J. Taylor, Chessa S. Quenzer and grandson, Joel J. Quenzer; Michelle R. Quenzer; and Angela S. (Greg) Davis and granddaughter, LaCrista J. Brightbill and grandson, Cole A. Brightbill. She also had 13 great-grandchildren and many special friends at Arbor Court.



Our family would like to thank Arbor Court for caring for her like family, Salina Regional Hospital, Salina Accessible Home Care and Kansas Christian Home for the wonderful care they provided her.



Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 17, 2019) at Ryan Mortuary, with family being present from 4 to 6 p.m. The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday (Oct. 18, 2019), also at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina, with the burial following at Gypsum Hill Cemetery.



Memorials can be made to Salina Animal Services, 329 N. Second St., Salina. Anita Joy Payne, 87, a longtime resident of Salina, died peacefully in her sleep and entered Heaven's Gate on Sunday (Oct. 13, 2019). She was born Sept. 1, 1932, to the late Jacob and Bea Bauer from Arnold.She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Harold T. Payne of 43 years.She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved us all unconditionally. Anita has been a CNA, Activity Director and an Insurance Agent in her past careers. She loved good food (especially Cheetos puffs and chocolate), socializing, good movies and had a smile that would light up the room that will be missed so very much.Anita is survived by her five children: Martie L. George and grandson, Eric M. Manley; Michael L. (Mona) Quenzer and granddaughters, Taryn M. Quenzer and Brooke E. Angelo; Perry W. Quenzer and granddaughters, Cassy J. Taylor, Chessa S. Quenzer and grandson, Joel J. Quenzer; Michelle R. Quenzer; and Angela S. (Greg) Davis and granddaughter, LaCrista J. Brightbill and grandson, Cole A. Brightbill. She also had 13 great-grandchildren and many special friends at Arbor Court.Our family would like to thank Arbor Court for caring for her like family, Salina Regional Hospital, Salina Accessible Home Care and Kansas Christian Home for the wonderful care they provided her.Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 17, 2019) at Ryan Mortuary, with family being present from 4 to 6 p.m. The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday (Oct. 18, 2019), also at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina, with the burial following at Gypsum Hill Cemetery.Memorials can be made to Salina Animal Services, 329 N. Second St., Salina. Published in The Kansan on Oct. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kansan Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close