Anita Joy Payne, 87, a longtime resident of Salina, died peacefully in her sleep and entered Heaven's Gate on Sunday (Oct. 13, 2019). She was born Sept. 1, 1932, to the late Jacob and Bea Bauer from Arnold.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Harold T. Payne of 43 years.
She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved us all unconditionally. Anita has been a CNA, Activity Director and an Insurance Agent in her past careers. She loved good food (especially Cheetos puffs and chocolate), socializing, good movies and had a smile that would light up the room that will be missed so very much.
Anita is survived by her five children: Martie L. George and grandson, Eric M. Manley; Michael L. (Mona) Quenzer and granddaughters, Taryn M. Quenzer and Brooke E. Angelo; Perry W. Quenzer and granddaughters, Cassy J. Taylor, Chessa S. Quenzer and grandson, Joel J. Quenzer; Michelle R. Quenzer; and Angela S. (Greg) Davis and granddaughter, LaCrista J. Brightbill and grandson, Cole A. Brightbill. She also had 13 great-grandchildren and many special friends at Arbor Court.
Our family would like to thank Arbor Court for caring for her like family, Salina Regional Hospital, Salina Accessible Home Care and Kansas Christian Home for the wonderful care they provided her.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 17, 2019) at Ryan Mortuary, with family being present from 4 to 6 p.m. The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday (Oct. 18, 2019), also at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina, with the burial following at Gypsum Hill Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to Salina Animal Services, 329 N. Second St., Salina.
Published in The Kansan on Oct. 17, 2019