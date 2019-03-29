Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Nanney. View Sign

Anna Faye Nanney, 85, passed away Wednesday (March 27, 2019) in Newton. She was born Dec. 9, 1933, in Maysville, Oklahoma, to William D. and Mary E. Hawkins Boyd. She graduated from Byng High School.



She married Bob R. Nanney on July 3, 1953, in Maysville. He preceded her in death on May 3, 2001. Mrs. Nanney was an office manager at Richardson Buick and Marion Fenton Motors in Ada, Oklahoma, until her retirement. She was a longtime member of the Ada First United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women and the Friendship Sunday School Class.



Survivors include her son, Greg Nanney and his wife Pam; and her grandchildren: Kerri and Steve McGreal and daughter, Audrey; Gina and Peter Jackson and children, Charlie, Oliver and Lily; Mitchell Nanney; Ava and Nick Owen and children, Bella, Jules and Gabby; Wes and wife Sonya (Haw) Longhofer and children Harper and Juniper; and Chelsea and Chris Deines and children, Mollie, Anders and Soren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and siblings: William Boyd, Wanda Johnston, Jimmy Boyd and Charles Boyd.



Services for Anna, formerly of Ada, Oklahoma, are 4 p.m. Saturday (March 30, 2019) at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel in Ada; Tim Carey will officiate. Burial will follow at Swan Hill Cemetery, Ada. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (March 29, 2019) at Criswell Funeral Home.



Bearers will be Mitchell Nanney, Wes Longhofer, Steve McGreal, Nick Owen, Chris Deines and Paul Boyd.



Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church Friendship Sunday School Class or United Methodist Women.

