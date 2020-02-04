|
Anna Lee Marie Riggs, 96, of Newton, passed away Friday (Jan. 31, 2020). Anna was born June 16, 1923, to Charles E. Waddell and Cleo H. (Parker) Waddell in Polk County, Arkansas.
On June 23, 1951, Anna married Donald W. Riggs, in Tucumcari, New Mexico. They resided in Wichita for 17 years. In 1968, they purchased Newton Electric and moved to Newton. She and Donald worked side by side together operating their business for 34 years. Anna was the bookkeeper during those years.
Anna's favorite things to do were gardening, rock hunting, reading and caring for her cats.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her parents; one sister; and two brothers.
She is survived by her brother, Billy Waddell of Mena, Arkansas; four nephews; and two nieces.
Private committal will be held later this week in Wichita.
Memorials may be made to Caring Hands Humane Society, Newton, in care of Petersen Funeral Home. www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
