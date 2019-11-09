|
Anna (Ann) Showalter was born Jan. 8, 1930, on a farm near Kokomo, Indiana, to Jacob and Lovina Helmuth Yoder, the youngest of seven children. Ann died on Wednesday (Nov. 6, 2019) at Presbyterian Manor in Newton, following a short illness.
She married Ray Showalter Feb. 20, 1953, in Kansas City, Missouri. They had four children: Krista Kaufman (Robert), Karen Hildebrand (Steven), Carmen Patton (Andy) and Thomas (Jonna). She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings: Sam Yoder, John Yoder, Clarence Yoder, Tillie Nauraine and Elizabeth Yoder.
Survivors include her children; and brother, Aden Yoder; as well as 13 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
Ann was raised in an Old Order Amish home where much value was placed on hard work as well as education. Following eighth grade, she started high school but soon dropped out to go to Florida for the winter with her parents. It was during this time that she was baptized and became a member of the Mennonite Church. Eventually, she found her way to Hesston Academy and completed her high school education. Her educational journey continued with her acceptance into an X-ray technologist training program in Kansas City, Missouri.
Following her marriage and the beginnings of a family, Ray and Ann moved to Puerto Rico on assignment with Mennonite Board of Missions. During this time, their family expanded with the adoption of Carmen and Thomas. Numerous moves occurred, with the family eventually settling in Hesston. During Ann's years in Hesston, she worked as an X-ray technician as well as a variety of other jobs.
In 1978, Ann graduated from Bethel College in North Newton with a degree in Social Work. In 1982, she graduated from Bethany Theological Seminary in Oak Brook, Illionois. Her involvement in ministry was varied. Ann served as a chaplain in a residential program for homeless women in downtown Chicago. She was assistant director of field education at Associated Mennonite Biblical Seminaries in Elkhart, Indiana. Ann was a chaplain for the AIDS network in Chicago, where she impacted many lives.
In 1992, Ann moved to Colorado, where she served as interim pastor at First Mennonite Church in Denver. Jerry Weaver was soon appointed lead pastor and Ann was asked to continue as the associate pastor. Ann served the church in Denver until her retirement in 1996. After retirement, she served as interim pastor for three congregations as well as provided spiritual direction to individuals. Ann was a current member at New Creation Fellowship Church in Newton.
Visitation for Ann will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday (Nov. 11, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home in Newton. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 12, 2019) at Shalom Mennonite Church in Newton, with Pastor Derick Ramer presiding.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mennonite Central Committee or New Creation Fellowship Church, and may be sent in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 9, 2019