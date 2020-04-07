|
|
Annalyse Marie Arellano-Sullivan 3 months went to be with Jesus Saturday April 4, 2020.
She was born January 10, 2020 in Newton to Hunter Sullivan and Ashley Arellano. She loved to snuggle and bath time was a favorite. Annalyse also loved the outdoors. She was taken from us too soon and now an angel watches over us.
Annalyse is survived by her parents, her 3 year old sister Jazmyn Starr Arellano-Sullivan, Maternal Grandparents Stacey Arellano and Vincente Perez, Paternal Grandparents Becky Patterson and Dewey Sullivan. She is also survived by a host of loving aunts, uncles, friends and family. Her great grandparents are Antonio and Phyllis Arellano, Uncles Diego Arellano, Enrique Arellano, Daniel Trail, Lance McGonigal and aunt Maria McGonigal and great grandma Twyla Sullivan.
Due to the COVID 19 restrictions and celebration and remembrance of Annalyse's life will be announced at a later date. Private family interment will be in the St. Mary Cemetery in Newton.
Memorials are suggested to in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 7, 2020