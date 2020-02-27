Sedgwick- Anne K. Davis, 78, died Sunday (Feb. 23, 2020) at Catholic Care Center, Bel Aire. She was born July 29, 1941, in Emporia, to Dr. Kenneth Ross and Helen Ruth (Garrison) Hunter.
She earned her degree in music education from the College of Emporia in 1964. She taught music in Sedgwick schools and also gave private lessons in her home.
Anne was also an active member of Sedgwick Christian Church, where she directed the choir and played piano for services.
On Feb. 7, 1971, Anne married Glenn E. Davis in Emporia. He preceded her in death June 5, 2014.
She is survived by sons: Steven (Pam) Davis of Franklin, North Carolina, Lance (Paula) Davis of Sedgwick, Luke (Christy) Davis of Cottonwood Falls and Nathan (Alisha) Davis of Wichita; brothers, Kenneth (Lynne) Hunter of Winfield and James (Carolyn) Hunter of Scott City; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Anita Hunter.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 29, 2020) at Sedgwick Christian Church, with Pastor Doug Ingmire officiating.
Memorials may be given to Sedgwick Christian Church in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 27, 2020