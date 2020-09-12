1/1
Anthony Paul Gronau
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony Paul Gronau, age 71, of Overland Park, KS.

Anthony's life began on July 19, 1949 in Newton, KS. He was the son of Alfred and Margaret (Rutschman) Gronau. Anthony is a graduate of Remington High School, Whitewater and Pittsburg State University where he earned a degree in Construction Management. Anthony was united in marriage to the former Mari Palmisano on September 30, 1982 in Liberty, MO. He was a self-employed construction manager and had worked for Carollo Engineering and CDW-Smith. Anthony was a proud member of the National Rifle Association and enjoyed teaching family and friends about firearms. He enjoyed growing his vegetable garden and especially enjoyed spending time with his family. His loving family includes his wife of 37 years Mari Gronau of Overland Park, sons Nathan and Justin Gronau; granddaughters Kayleigh and Caitlynn Gronau and his siblings Eugene Gronau of Whitewater and Sharon (William) Tolle of Wichita.

Anthony passed away at his home on September 9, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Anthony's family will gather with friends on Tuesday September 15th from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at Lamb Funeral Home, Whitewater. His graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. at Swiss Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in his name may be directed to Remington USD 206. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Anthony at www.ymzfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kansan on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Lamb Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Swiss Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lamb Funeral Home
120 S Main St
Whitewater, KS 67154
(316) 799-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 11, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Linda Wollschlager
September 11, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Matt Sirridge
September 11, 2020
I have had the distinct pleasure of being a coworker and friend to this wonderful person for nearly 20 years. He was always willing to go the extra mile and mentor me and my coworkers and I am a better engineer and person today because of him. I will always carry a bit of Tony with me in my actions and deeds. He will be very much missed by me and all of my co workers. We are sharing in your grief. May god bless you all and provide you comfort during this difficult time.
Thomas Crowley
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved