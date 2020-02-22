Anthony Jay "Tony" Stehman, 64, passed away on Tuesday (Feb. 18, 2020) in Bemidji, Minnesota.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Joanne Stehman.
He is survived by siblings: Randy (Christine) of Newton, Sandra (Larry) Toews of Wichita, Rick (Cathy) of Lawrence, and Jeff (Shannon) of Ely, Minnesota. He is also survived by stepmother, Mary Berge of Hesston; and stepbrothers, Dale Berge of Rockport, Illinois, and Jim (Kayla) Berge of Shreveport, Louisiana.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (Feb. 28, 2020) and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 29, 2020), both at the Lake Region Mennonite Church, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.
Memorials may be given to your local library.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 22, 2020