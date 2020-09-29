1/
Antonio M. Ramos
1938 - 2020
Antonio M. Ramos, 82, died Friday (September 25, 2020) at the Kansas Christian Home in Newton.

He was born on March 17, 1938 in Chavinda, Michoacan, Mexico, the son of Donaciano and Nicolasa M. Martinez Ramos.
Antonio married Maria Cristina Barajas in 1958 in Mexico. They moved to Newton in 1976.

He had worked at Hehr International and Future Foam before going to work for the Santa Fe Railroad where he was a trackman until retiring.

Survivors include his wife Cristina of the home in Newton; brother Jose Ramos of Newton; sisters Ana Maria Solorio of El Dorado, KS, Margarita Rodriguez of Arizona and Juani Ramos of Newton; son Antonio A. Ramos; and granddaughter Isabel A. Ramos of Newton.

Antonio is preceded in death by his parents and sister Carmen Navarro.

The casket will be open at the funeral home on Wednesday between 1:00 P.M. and 5:00 P.M.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Recitation of the Holy Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. Interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Newton.

A memorial has been established with Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church, contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.

Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, KS.

Published in The Kansan on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
Memories & Condolences

