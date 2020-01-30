|
Arlie Virgil Funk, 97, went to meet his Lord on Monday (Jan. 27, 2020) from the Schowalter Villa in Hesston. He was born on Jan. 12, 1923, to Adolf and Anna (Enns) Funk in Wolf Point, Montana, the second of seven children.
Times were very rough in Montana, so Arlie's dad decided to move the family and make the three-day drive to Hillsboro in August 1939. This was the first time they had experienced electricity.
Arlie attended and graduated from Hillsboro High School. In 1943, right out of high school, he started working on cars. In 1944, Arlie started his own body shop in Hillsboro. Arlie also started a quartet and together the men traveled all over Kansas singing and testifying for their Lord. Arlie was always very concerned about the spiritual well-being of everyone he met and felt his place on earth was to testify to the unsaved.
In the early 1950s, Arlie became very involved with the Rescue Mission in Wichita and led services every Tuesday and Thursday evening. Arlie also played a big role in the Christian Business Men's Committee. Arlie was also a guest pastor every Sunday afternoon on Newton's local radio station, KJRG. Arlie, along with his brother, Pastor Loyal Funk, and good friend, Pastor Lynford Becker, started the Koerner Heights Mennonite Church in Newton.
Arlie was a busy man with four small children, a business, traveling the state with the men's quartet, being in the Christian Business Men's Committee and the Mission. Eventually, the Mission and the CBMC fell off and he became more involved with his church and started a wrecker service with the body shop.
Then, in 1970, Arlie became Chief of Police for North Newton. There were many sleepless nights. He never was able to sleep through a night after retiring from being Chief of Police in 1983 and retiring from the body shop in 2016.
Arlie is preceded in death by his parents; wife ,Aldine (Pankratz) Funk; brothers, Loyal and Marvin Funk; and sisters, Grace Weber and Alice Funk.
Survivors include one daughter, Sharon (Kevin) Hudson of Newton; three sons, Dwight (Sharon) Funk of Park City, Dale (Kay) Funk and Terry (Robin) Funk, all of Newton; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Laven Funk of Hillsboro; and one sister, Viola Schultz of Buhler.
A come and go memorial service will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 2, 2020) in the Family Life Center at the First Church of God, 620 Fairview, in Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Jan. 30, 2020