|
|
Arlo Lee Voth, 87, died Monday (Jan. 20, 2020) at Kidron Bethel. Arlo was born May 3, 1932, to Sarah Kliewer Voth and Leo Lee Voth. He was raised East of Newton, and had the joy of farming and living on the farm of his youth until the age of 87 years old.
Arlo attended Star Grade School, where he never missed a day of school, graduated from
Whitewater High School and attended Bethel College. After high school, Arlo entered voluntary service and 1W service under the Mennonite Central Committee. He greatly enjoyed operating the MCC portable meat canner, traveling to different
Mennonite communities and seeing the country.
Arlo met his future wife, Ann Jost, during his 1W service and they were married on Aug. 6, 1957.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ann; children, Lynn Voth of rural Whitewater, Vern Voth of Wichita and Lori and Brian Kennell of Newton; grandchildren, Zachary and Joshua Kennell; and sister, Lola Schmidt of North Newton.
Arlo greatly enjoyed the seasons of the farm and working for his family.
"As long as the earth endures, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night will never cease." - Genesis 8:22
Arlo's funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 23, 2020) at Grace Hill Mennonite Church, his home church. We are grateful for our father's hard work and spirit of support through the years.
Memorials to MCC Meat Canner Project and Kidron-Bethel Healthcare.
Published in The Kansan on Jan. 21, 2020