Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
Armando Martinez
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery
Newton, KS
Armando Martinez Obituary
Armando Julian Martinez, 78, of El Paso, Texas, passed away March 5, 2019.

Mr. Martinez was born Jan. 9, 1941, in Newton, son of Ignacio and Maria Martinez. Armando was raised and attended schools in Newton, graduating from Newton High School.

He served in the U.S. Coast Guard and worked as a U.S. Customs Officer for 27 years. Armando moved to El Paso in 1983.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Julia; parents; brothers: Manuel, Juan, Ricardo, Miguel and Ignacio Jr.; and sisters, Rosemary Oquendo, Antonia Islas and Bertha Martinez.

He is survived by his sons: Antonio Narvaez, Mark Martinez, Mario Martinez, Mando Martinez and Roberto Narvaez; daughter, Maria Knox; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Benito Martinez and Alberto Martinez; sisters Carol Martinez, Amelia Martinez and Dolores Rioz; and extended family and friends.

Graveside and inurnment services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday (March 27, 2019) at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Newton.

Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 23, 2019
