Ashley Lauren Deering, of Newton, Kansas, passed away on September 6, 2020 at the age of 29.



Ashley was born at Fort Lewis Army Medical Center in Tacoma, Washington. She grew up the eldest of three and attended Newton High School. While in high school, Ashley became a certified nurse assistant. After High School she attended the Culinary Program at the Flint Hills Job Corps in Manhattan, Kansas. She met Allen Miller in Fall of 2014 and began a relationship. They welcomed a daughter in June of 2015.



Ashley is survived by her daughter, Christina Faye Miller; Fiance, Allen Miller; Parents, Christie and John Horn; Sisters, Meghan Wilkins, (Josh) and Caitlin Deering, (Donovan); Brother, Gabe Horn; Grandparents, Sam and Theresa Deering; Grandmother (Nonna) Cavette Dake; Grandfather, Henry Horn.



Ashley is preceded in death by her father Matthew Deering; Granny, Christina Parker; Grandparents Ron and Janice Ostlund; Grandfather, Jerry Evans; Uncle, Mike Horn; Great Grandparents, Bill and Cava Jean Tatro.



A celebration of life service will be held on October 17 at 11:00am at Hillcrest Community Church in Newton, Kansas. A live stream option will be available.

