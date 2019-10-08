|
|
Audrey Carl Anderson Scott, 94, passed away on Sunday (Oct. 6, 2019). She has been a member of the Family of God for 94 years and a member of First United Methodist Church here in Newton for 57 years, beginning in 1962.
She was born July 8, 1925, in Greenleaf, Washington County, at the home of her grandparents, Dr. Emanuel Aaron and Sarah Edith Land Anderson during a July tornado. The wind was so intense, Doctor Snyder chose not to come in to help Carolyn Minnie Adams Anderson give birth to her fourth child, but her first baby girl.
Audrey attended elementary school at the "Durham School" about two miles across farm fields west of her home. Audrey, was a stage star at age 12 when she sang the part of Gretel in the Greenleaf School production of "Hansel and Gretel" by the Brothers Grimm. She sang and learned the piano in her youth and, like her father, sang duets with her brother Russell throughout high school. Skipping one elementary grade, she moved on to Greenleaf Town Schools, graduating with her Class of 20 students in May 1942 at the age of 16.
During WWII, when her brothers had enlisted and were in uniform around the country, she enrolled at Kansas State University to pursue music with a "singing" career on her mind. Her brothers, Eugene, Wallace and Russell, helped her pay for her freshman year of college but she worked and lived at a professor's house for extra funds. When her father, Lawrence Anderson, would not pay the $50 per semester vocal lessons fee, she left college to work in Manhattan at the telephone company.
On August 19, 1944, at age 19, Audrey married Donn Phillip Scott in Santa Ana, Orange County, California, while he was pilot training in the Air Corp. They moved from California to Douglas, Arizona, and then to Enid, Oklahoma, before moving to Chillicothe, Missouri, for business school. Making Concordia (1948-1962) their home town, Audrey supported her husband in the business of auto parts. Known affectionately as "Sam," she was the book keeper and secretary in Marion and Newton stores. Donn and Audrey were married 48 years before he passed away on Feb. 20, 1993. She maintained the home and together they raised four children as Donn was a manager for auto parts stores and later owned four Auto Part Stores.
She retired in 2000 after working at Marion Auto Parts (co-owner ), Marion, 1960-1962; Newton Auto Parts, Newton, 1961; McPherson Auto Parts, McPherson, 1964; Lamb Automotive Supply, Salina, 1971; and Scott Distributing Company, Newton, 1990.
With her husband Donn, they traveled extensively to Spain, Morocco, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, Caracas, Venezuela, the Bahamas, Island of Martinique, Lake Louise in Canada, an Alaskan Cruise and eight trips to Hawaii.
Audrey was a member of the Newton Library Board, UMW Priscilla Circle and Chancel Choir. She enjoyed tilling both vegetable and flower gardens. The family enjoyed boating and water skiing through the years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Lawrence and Carolyn Adams Anderson; her husband, Donn Phillip Scott; her brothers Eugene, Russell and Wallace Anderson and their wives; her brother in-law, Robert Scott; nephews, Ricky Scott and Gregg Anderson; and great-nephew, Lars-Peter Anderson.
Survivors include children: Constance Scott Gomez of Newton, Beverly Scott Stigge of Newton, John Scott of McPherson and Brian Scott of Newton; grandchildren: Kisha (Eric) Gomez Slay of Wichita, Christopher Gomez of Wichita, Sydney (Dr. Dave) Stigge Kaufman of Olivette, Missiouri, Amanda (Joseph) Scott Kern of Chase, Leslie Scott of New Orleans, Sylvia (Jason) Stigge Christopher of Morgan Hill, California, Lindsay Scott Fletchall of Hutchinson, Andrew (Sarah) Scott of Hanston and Carolyn (Daniel) Stigge Harris of San Francisco; great-grandchildren: Hunter, Chase, Ryer and Francesca Slay, Jonas, Russell and Maggie Wren Kern, Cole and Adler Kaufman, Tucker Fletchall and Desmond and Willow Christopher; nephews, Richard, Bruce and Larry Anderson of Riverside, California; nieces, Cindy Giardinelli of Sun City, California, and Kay Lynn Anderson of Sutters Mill, California; nephew, Scott (Amanda) Anderson; great-nephews, Ethan and Aaron Anderson of Ketchikan, Alaska; nephew, Mark Anderson of Bellnghausen, West Germany; nephew, Bob Scott of North Fork, New York; niece, Sandra Fenton of Claremont, California; and great-niece, Eva Julie (Sang-Min) Anderson Park, with great-great-niece Lea Park, and great-great nephews, Simon and Theo Park, all of Fronhausen, Germany.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 9, 2019) at Greenleaf Cemetery in Greenleaf, with Chaplain Greg Schmidt presiding. Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 8, 2019), with the family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Petersen Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church or Heart and Soul Hospice in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Kansan on Oct. 8, 2019