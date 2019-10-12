Home

Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke Evangelical Church
Newton, KS
Barbara J. Lehrman Obituary
Barbara J. Lehrman, 93, died Thursday (Oct. 10, 2019) at Newton Medical Center. She was born Jan. 17, 1926, in Marion, to Orville and Grace (Reed) Powell.

On Jan. 4, 1948, Barbara married William "Bill" Lehrman in Newton. He survives of the home.

Barbara was a waitress at the former Westwend Restaurant on the west side of Newton. She was an artist and enjoyed painting and knitting. Family was important to Barbara and she looked forward to spending time with her loving family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Lehrman of Newton; daughter, Cathy Lehrman; and son, Michael Lehrman, both of Newton. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday (Oct. 14, 2019) at St. Luke Evangelical Church in Newton, with Pastor Jeffery Sparks presiding. Visitation will be 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 13, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Newton.

Memorials are suggested to the Caring Hands Humane Society or St. Luke Evangelical Church in Newton in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Oct. 12, 2019
